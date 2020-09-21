Menu

Liverpool demand these two transfer clauses in potential sale of £20m-rated ace

Crystal Palace FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

According to the MailOnline, Crystal Palace are in pole position to complete the signing of centre-forward Rhian Brewster from Liverpool.

The Mail report that Sheffield United were also eyeing a permanent move for the striker, with new-boys West Brom targeting a loan swoop for the England Under-21s starlet.

It’s added that Liverpool value the 20-year-old at £20m, with the Premier League insisting that a buy-back option and sell-on clause be part of any deal for the attacker.

The Reds are considering the sale of many young talents in order to balance the books after sealing the signing of Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota this summer.

Rhian Brewster anti-racism shirt for Swansea

Rhian Brewster impressed out on loan at Swansea.

More Stories / Latest News
Luke Woodland | 25 | DCM | From England’s youth side to Thailand’s top-flight via Europe, the versatile combative midfielder who loves a tackle
Luis Suarez agrees personal terms with Atletico Madrid ahead of Barcelona exit
Ex-Gunner fires warning to Mikel Arteta despite Arsenal win over West Ham

Brewster only featured for Liverpool in domestic cup competitions last season so was subsequently loaned out to Swansea in January.

The former Chelsea academy talent flourished in Wales with the ace bagging 11 goals in 22 appearances in England’s second-tier.

The insistence of a buy-back option, sell-on clause and also a £20m fee are undoubtedly high demands from the Merseyside outfit in times that most clubs are spending the least they have done in years.

More Stories Rhian Brewster

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.