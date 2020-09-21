Liverpool in constant contact with Kylian Mbappe to discuss transfer next summer

According to the reliable Get French Football News via tomorrow’s edition of French publication L’Equipe, Liverpool and Real Madrid have been in regular contact with Kylian Mbappe regarding a move.

The Times reported a couple of weeks ago that the superstar has already informed Paris Saint-Germain that he would like to leave next summer, the ace’s contract expires in 2022.

Mbappe has at least done the Parisians a favour by making his intentions clear and thus allowing the French powerhouses to work on recouping the fee they paid for the ace next summer.

There’s absolutely no doubt that either Liverpool or Madrid would be taken to the next level if they were to recruit a player like Mbappe.

At just 21, the lightning-fast forward is already one of the best players on the planet, with Mbappe boasting 118 goals and 67 assist already in his club career.

Mbappe is becoming more experienced as each game passes as well, preparing the superstar for the pressure that a move to one of the most competitive leagues in the world would bring.

Jurgen Klopp’s side already have arguably the world’s best attacking trio in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – the addition of Mbappe to their forward ranks would make them unstoppable.

The Merseyside outfit will have to rival Los Blancos to secure the striker’s signature though it seems, which is a very difficult battle indeed.