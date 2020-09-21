Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was reportedly not at all happy to see his players celebrating the red card for Chelsea in yesterday’s game at Stamford Bridge.

Andreas Christensen was sent off for the Blues in a key turning point in the game that helped Liverpool to an important 2-0 victory, but Klopp was seemingly not at all impressed with the antics of some of his players on the bench.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the German tactician shouted at them for celebrating the card, saying: “Are you crazy? We never ever do that, ok?”

Liverpool fans will have to admire this from their manager, who clearly demands focus on the game and respect towards opponents.

Great clip of Klopp telling his bench that "We don't do that" as some clapped the Chelsea sending off yesterday. Standards.

This shows in just how consistent his side have been in recent times, and it’s refreshing to see from a manager when so many at this level try to use incidents like this as a distraction and to help with mind games.

All in all, Liverpool were deserving winners against Chelsea in a convincing result that will come as a welcome boost after a less convincing opening day win over Leeds United.