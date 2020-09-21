Menu

Sadio Mane becomes just third Liverpool player to do this after match-winning heroics at Chelsea

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Liverpool star Sadio Mane was the club’s match-winner yesterday as he hit a well-taken brace to help the Reds to a 2-0 win away to Chelsea.

The Senegal international has been a top performer for Liverpool for a number of years now, and is showing no sign of slowing down after a fine showing in Sunday’s game.

In hitting a brace at Stamford Bridge, Mane became just the third Liverpool player to do so in an away game at Chelsea in the Premier League.

According to Opta, the only other two LFC stars to manage this were Steve McManaman and Philippe Coutinho…

Mane’s first goal was a header at the end of a flowing team move by Liverpool, while his second came after a disastrous error from Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Premier League champions will also have been thrilled by Thiago Alcantara’s stats as he made his debut for the club and ran the show from midfield.

