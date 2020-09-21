Sadio Mane becomes just third Liverpool player to do this after match-winning heroics at Chelsea

Liverpool star Sadio Mane was the club’s match-winner yesterday as he hit a well-taken brace to help the Reds to a 2-0 win away to Chelsea.

The Senegal international has been a top performer for Liverpool for a number of years now, and is showing no sign of slowing down after a fine showing in Sunday’s game.

In hitting a brace at Stamford Bridge, Mane became just the third Liverpool player to do so in an away game at Chelsea in the Premier League.

According to Opta, the only other two LFC stars to manage this were Steve McManaman and Philippe Coutinho…

3 – Sadio Mané is only the third Liverpool player to score a @premierleague brace at Stamford Bridge, after Steve McManaman in December 1995 and Philippe Coutinho in October 2015. Integral. pic.twitter.com/dwg1CpOCRs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

Mane’s first goal was a header at the end of a flowing team move by Liverpool, while his second came after a disastrous error from Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Premier League champions will also have been thrilled by Thiago Alcantara’s stats as he made his debut for the club and ran the show from midfield.