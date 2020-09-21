Menu

Cesc Fabregas claims Liverpool star is “best player in the League”

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has paid the ultimate compliment to Liverpool forward Sadio Mane by describing him as the best player in the Premier League.

The Senegal international scored both goals for Liverpool as they beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, helping Jurgen Klopp’s side to a big three points.

MORE: Sadio Mane becomes just third Liverpool player to do this after match-winning heroics at Chelsea

Fabregas will no doubt have been frustrated to see his former side Chelsea struggle as they did, with Frank Lampard’s new-look side clearly still some way off being able to challenge Liverpool despite a summer of heavy investment.

The Spaniard, now at Monaco, was able to pay tribute to Mane, however, by saying once again that he thinks he’s the best player in the English top flight right now…

Mane was certainly a star performer for LFC in their title victory last season, and he delivered the goods in a big game yesterday.

Still, the best player in the league is some statement when some might argue that he’s not even the best player at Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah surely also in with a strong shout.

Elsewhere, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is the reigning PFA Player of the Year so may well be another that many people would put ahead of Mane.

