Liverpool wonderkid earns first-team role after impressing in pre-season

Liverpool FC
Liverpool youngster Billy Koumetio has reportedly put himself in contention for a first-team place this season after impressing behind the scenes.

The Reds used Fabinho as a makeshift centre-back against Chelsea yesterday, and the Brazil international was hugely impressive for Jurgen Klopp’s men in a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

However, Koumetio may also be a factor in Liverpool not entering the market for a new central defender, according to The Athletic, with the 17-year-old said to have enhanced his reputation in pre-season.

Koumetio is not yet a big name at Anfield, and in fairness his performances have only bumped him up to being fifth choice centre-back, so a lot of playing time is far from guaranteed.

Liverpool fans will have to hope that Joel Matip and Joe Gomez put their injury woes behind them, with the pair often struggling to get a good run of games going without spending some time on the sidelines.

Still, The Athletic cast doubt over LFC links with Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, so this could mean we see a bit more of Fabinho at centre-back, while Koumetio has also done enough to possibly earn a chance at some point too.

