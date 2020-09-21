Luis Suarez agrees personal terms with Atletico Madrid ahead of Barcelona exit

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Luis Suarez has agreed personal terms with Atletico Madrid ahead of a potential exit from Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that the experienced striker has provisionally agreed a two-year contract with Atletico, who have taken pole position for the Uruguayan after Juventus fell out of the race.

MD add that Suarez has been very pleased with the constant communication and backing from Atletico chief Miguel Angel Gil Marin and manager Diego Simeone.

Despite this, MD reiterate that Suarez is yet to agree to the settlement of his contract with Barcelona, with the forward wanting his entire €20m+ salary in full, whilst the Catalan outfit will only be prepared to pay up the difference for the final year in his contract between what Atletico offer and that figure.

MD add that Barcelona are unwilling to allow Suarez to leave on a free transfer, but Atletico have based their offer around this, they are also struggling to find a buyer for high-earner Diego Costa.

Suarez has found himself to be the biggest casualty of a massive rebuild sparked by Barcelona’s embarrassing end to last season.

The fact that the 33-year-old is the club’s third-highest scorer counts for nothing now which is a real shame and a sign of the kind of club that Barcelona have become.

Suarez scored 198 goals and contributed 109 assists during his time with the Blaugrana.