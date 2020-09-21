Man United face competition from Wolves for exciting attacker

Manchester United are reportedly facing competition from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race to land Juventus winger Douglas Costa.

Costa, 30, joined Juventus on a permanent deal in 2018 in a move which cost The Old Lady £36m as per TransferMarkt and has since gone on to be directly involved in eight Serie A goals in 40 appearances.

It was reported earlier this summer by Corriere Dello Sport that United had launched a £27m bid for the Brazilian attacker which was quickly rejected by Juventus.

It has been further speculated that the Reds view Costa as a possible alternative to number-one summer transfer target Jadon Sancho after it emerged that Borussia Dortmund will demand upwards of £100m for their star Englishman, as per The Times.

However, according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calcio Mercato fellow Premier League outfit Wolves could be looking to rival United in the race to land Costa.

The report claims that Wolves are considering Costa as a possible replacement for Diogo Jota who completed a recent £45m move to Liverpool, as per Sky Sports.

It is also mentioned within Calcio Mercato’s report that United have given up pursuing Sancho which could amplify their interest in Juventus’ talented winger, although there is still an underlying feeling in England that the Reds will make one final push for Sancho before the transfer window shuts next month.