Manchester United could reportedly be edging closer to completing a transfer deal for Porto left-back Alex Telles.

The Brazilian has impressed in his time in Portugal and could be a much-needed upgrade on the unconvincing Luke Shaw in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

It’s been a quiet summer for Man Utd so far, with only Donny van de Beek coming in, so another purchase like this could be a big boost for the club after their opening day defeat to Crystal Palace.

The latest from Jamie Jackson of the Guardian is that Telles is hopeful he will get his move to Old Trafford this week…

Alex Telles hopeful deal to move to @ManUtd will occur this week, is the understanding… — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) September 21, 2020

United fans will hope this can be the case, but you could forgive some for being pessimistic after so many rumoured deals seeming to stall and drag on and on throughout this transfer window.

Telles looks a player ready to make the step up to a bigger club and more competitive league after showing his quality at Porto.