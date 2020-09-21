According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United may face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of Alex Telles.

Romano reports that the Red Devils held talks with Porto regarding the left-back today with the 27-year-old valued at €20m.

The Guardian reported that the Brazilian star would try to push forward a move to Old Trafford this week, with a potential contract worth £75,000-a-week awaiting the full-back.

Telles put his name in the headlines on the weekend after scoring two penalties in Porto’s 3-1 win against Braga.

Manchester United and Porto are in talks also today for Alex Telles. The player wants to leave and #MUFC are negotiating also with his agents – personal terms are not an issue. Price tag: €20m. Key week to decide Telles future. PSG also looking for a left back. ? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain appear to be targeting another left-back after starter Juan Bernat suffered a serious knee injury, leaving Layvin Kurzawa as the other senior option for the club.

Promising youngster Mitchel Bakker has played in the last couple of games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could certainly do with an upgrade on the likes of Luke Shaw or Brandon Williams, but perhaps the Red Devils should look to strengthen in central defence first.

Telles has been widely linked with a move to a top club over the last couple of years, it would be nice to finally see how the ace would fare in a respectably more competitive league than Portugal’s top-flight.