According to the Athletic (subscription required), Manchester United have only received a £12m bid from Roma for Chris Smalling so far, with the Red Devils holding out for a £20m fee for the star.

Smalling enjoyed a wonderful season out on loan at the Italian outfit last time out after a difficult few years at Old Trafford, the 6ft4 ace definitely rejuvenated himself in Italy.

The Athletic report that with the Red Devils so far only being offered £8m lower than they’d like, an unlikely return to a first-team role could be on the cards if a ‘satisfactory bid’ doesn’t materialise.

The update on the Smalling situation comes after Roma boss Paulo Fonseca publicly expressed his desire and need to re-sign the England international before the transfer window closes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played captain Harry Maguire and shaky Swede Victor Lindelof as his first-choice pairing at the heart of United’s defence over the last year.

The Manchester outfit’s other options include Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo and Smalling.

The above mentioned names have all seen very minimal or no action in Smalling’s case over the last couple of years, which makes it very surprising to see that United haven’t targeted a new centre-back.

According to the Telegraph, Smalling wants regular first-team football after impressing in Serie A, so we find it hard to believe that the 30-year-old would consider a bit-part role with the Red Devils.

Considering the negativity, hate and lack of respect that Smalling’s received over the last couple of years, we can’t see why the defender would be willing to go through all of that again at United.