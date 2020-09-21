Manchester United will not strengthen in problem position this summer

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Manchester United will not be signing a centre-back before the transfer window closes, despite their struggles at the heart of the defence.

Bolstering in central defence seemed like a glaring need after the Red Devils lost their opener 3-1 against Crystal Palace, with Victor Lindelof in particular tormented by the Eagles’ attackers.

The Athletic report that the main focus for this window has been a ‘right-sided attacker’, with Jadon Sancho seen as the prime target.

On the defensive side, there’s only the possibility of an addition at left-back and not in the middle.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used captain Harry Maguire and Lindelof as his main centre-back pairing.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal’s latest signing is “all wrapped up”, he could feature against Leicester on Wednesday Cesc Fabregas claims Liverpool star is “best player in the League” Liverpool wonderkid earns first-team role after impressing in pre-season

The only remotely new face in central defence is promising youngster Teden Mengi, with the pacy 18-year-old now a solidified member of the first-team.

United’s other centre-back options include Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling. However, all of these have seen little or no action for the Red Devils over the last year.

The defeat to Palace couldn’t have made it clearer that United need to improve at the heart of defence if they want the side to be serious contenders for major honours, but the club’s hierarchy are clearly happy to continue with things as they are.