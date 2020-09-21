According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Moussa Wague is very close to sealing a loan move to PAOK, with the 21-year-old to undergo a medical in Greece today ahead of a transfer.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that the right-back arrived in Thessaloniki last night, with Wague to join PAOK on a season-long loan move that includes a purchase option.

The Senegalese talent’s exit is hardly surprising considering that Ronald Koeman opted against calling up the youngster to the squad for any of the pre-season friendlies so far.

MD add that Barcelona parted with €5m to sign the ace in the summer of 2018, the ace has only featured for the Catalan outfit’s first-team six times.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Thiago Alcantara highlights as Liverpool new-boy outclasses Chelsea Jurgen Klopp favourite to leave Liverpool on a free when contract expires “Can single handedly win a game on his own” – Loads of Arsenal fans call for signing of PL star after superb performance

Wague has previously spent some time with Barcelona’s B team, the full-back joined Nice for the second-half of last season, impressing in his five outings, chipping in with two assists.

With Wague on the brink of sealing another temporary switch and MD reporting that Wolves are close to signing Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto is the only senior right-back left at the club.

Whilst Barcelona can’t promise regular minutes to Wague, which is why a loan has been seen as best for the Senegal international’s development, this move is very risky by Ronald Koeman’s side.

An injury to academy graduate Roberto would require Koeman to either draft in a completely unproven youngster or a first-team player outside of their natural position.