This weekend’s set of Premier League fixtures has seen goals galore and, as a result, history could be made at the end of Monday night’s games.

The matches on Saturday and Sunday saw a combined 39 goals which already makes it one of the highest scoring weekends on record.

However, if Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Wolves v Manchester City can add another five goals to the overall total from the weekend, it will have set a new record for the amount scored in one weekend since the Premier League reduced to 20 teams.

The current record (20 teams) is 43 goals, scored over the weekend of 5-6 February 2011 according to BBC Sport.

The most goals that have ever been scored over a Premier League weekend (22 teams) is 53, which came during 8-9 May 1993.

Though it’s unlikely Monday night’s games will score the goals to match the best ever total, Wolves v Man City in particular does offer the possibility of setting a new mark for a 20-team English top-flight.