Atletico Madrid star has deal in place to seal loan transfer back to former club

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly got a deal in place to seal a transfer back to former club Juventus.

The Spain international has moved around a lot in recent years and is perhaps best known for majorly flopping during a recent spell at Chelsea.

MORE: Contact made: La Liga side willing to sign fringe Manchester United ace for £6m

Morata’s best form probably came during his time with Juventus and a move back might make sense as the best move for him now as Cuatro state a loan deal is seemingly already in place for him.

Juve aren’t exactly light of options up front with big names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala on their books, though Gonzalo Higuain was recently released by the Serie A giants.

That could leave room for Morata, at least as a squad player option for Andrea Pirlo’s side.

Atletico, meanwhile, could replace Morata up front with the signing of Luis Suarez, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

