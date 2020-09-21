PSG move ahead of Man City in the race for highly-rated Napoli defender

Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain have reportedly move ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the race to sign Napoli’s highly-rated centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly, 29, has been with Napoli for the last six years after moving from KRC Genk in a transfer costing £6.98m as per TransferMarkt and has since gone onto become of Europe’s most highly-rated defenders.

During the commanding Senegalese defender’s time with the Serie A giants he has featured in 247 matches across all competitions including 30 in the illustrious Champions League.

Koulibaly had emerged as a summer transfer target for Man City after leading journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed both camps were using third party intermediaries to discuss a possible deal after their relationship deteriorated.

Man City are not directly in talks with Napoli for Koulibaly. The two clubs have bad relationship after Jorginho deal agreed then hijacked by Chelsea in 2018.

The agent of Koulibaly is working on it for the two clubs. That’s why the negotiation is so slow – and not easy ? #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2020

Despite Man City’s eagerness to try and land Koulibaly a potential deal has so far failed to materialised and according to a recent report from Telegraph French giants Paris-Saint Germain have now emerged as front-runners to secure Koulibaly’s services.

The report claims that Paris-Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel views Koulibaly as his number one defensive target in a move which could cost up to £75m.