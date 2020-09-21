Menu

PSG move ahead of Man City in the race for highly-rated Napoli defender

Manchester City
Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain have reportedly move ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the race to sign Napoli’s highly-rated centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly, 29, has been with Napoli for the last six years after moving from KRC Genk in a transfer costing £6.98m as per TransferMarkt and has since gone onto become of Europe’s most highly-rated defenders.

During the commanding Senegalese defender’s time with the Serie A giants he has featured in 247 matches across all competitions including 30 in the illustrious Champions League.

Koulibaly had emerged as a summer transfer target for Man City after leading journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed both camps were using third party intermediaries to discuss a possible deal after their relationship deteriorated.

Despite Man City’s eagerness to try and land Koulibaly a potential deal has so far failed to materialised and according to a recent report from Telegraph French giants Paris-Saint Germain have now emerged as front-runners to secure Koulibaly’s services.

The report claims that Paris-Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel views Koulibaly as his number one defensive target in a move which could cost up to £75m.

