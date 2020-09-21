When he burst onto the scene at Manchester United, Ravel Morrison looked to have the footballing world at his feet.

One of the most naturally gifted players of his generation, Morrison nonetheless squandered his opportunity at the Red Devils and many other clubs besides.

At just 27 years of age, Morrison has now signed for his 11th professional club according to BBC Sport.

ADO Den Haag, is the next destination for the player, and he finally seems ready to seize the moment.

“I have a very positive impression of this club,” he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“I hope to be able to make a lot of playing minutes here. I had to have quite a bit of patience last season but football is really my passion. I would also like to show that to the fans.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Martin Jol, is now the club’s technical director, and he’s looking forward to hopefully getting the best out of Morrison, who is now at an age when a player should be approaching their prime.

“We are convinced that with his great talent he can not only help our club, but also help himself to get ahead again,” he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

What could’ve been a storied career has been anything but, however, if Morrison can finally get it together, there’s no reason why he can’t enjoy a renaissance in the Eredivise.