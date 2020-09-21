According to Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid were offered the opportunity to sign free agent Edinson Cavani after last night’s goalless draw against Real Sociedad.

Marca claim that Zinedine Zidane’s side are yet to make a decision on the 33-year-old after being alerted to the Uruguayan via a representative that is known by the club.

It’s added that the centre-forward would require a minimum salary of €7m – no easy feat for a club that are clearly looking to cut costs and save for next summer – however the talisman would be willing to sign a two-year contract or even a one-year deal that includes the option of a further year.

Marca report that the South American, who left Paris Saint-Germain in May after a massive falling out over his decision not to renew, is currently training at his farm in Uruguay.

Marca report that Juventus, Roma and cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid are the top sides that have already discussed a potential move for Cavani.

The La Liga champions could certainly do with an alternative option to Karim Benzema following the poor performances of Luka Jovic, with AS reporting that Zidane has told the Serbian to sort out a loan.

Cavani still managed to score seven goals and contribute three assists in 22 appearances for PSG last season, with El Matador being limited to a minimal role.

Cavani helped the Parisians win 19 trophies during a seven-year spell with the club, the all-around striker has scored a magnificent 391 career goals for club and country.

As fine an option as Cavani would be on a free transfer, Los Blancos may be able to get by with the likes of Jovic or Mariano Diaz as backups, it may be wiser for them to save funds for a long-term successor to Benzema instead.