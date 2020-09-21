In what could be seen as another blow to Barcelona, Riqui Puig has confirmed that he intends to fight for his place at the club.

Despite allegedly being told by manager, Ronald Koeman, that he isn’t part of the Dutchman’s plans this season and will struggle to get minutes, according to Sport, the youngster is holding firm in his desire to stay.

The official line is that it’s too late in the day for him to make an informed decision on where best to go to continue his footballing education.

However, with a vote of no confidence hanging over president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, it’s entirely possible that Koeman could be out of a job within a month and any new incumbent is more than likely to bring Puig back into the fold.

In the meantime, the skilful midfielder is going to have to bide his time, just as he did under Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien.

A player that grew up in La Masia, his patience and persistence will hopefully pay off sooner rather than later.