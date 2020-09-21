Sancho and Bellingham public conversation spells disappointment for Man United fans

Borussia Dortmund duo Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham have disappointed fans of Manchester United after the pair engaged in a public conversation showcasing their impressive partnership sparking suggestions Sancho’s potential move to Old Trafford may not happen.

Sancho, 20, emerged as United’s number-one summer transfer target after enjoying a hugely impressive breakthrough campaign last season with the Black and Yellow which saw him be directly involved in 40 goals in just 44 appearances in all competitions.

Despite United’s relentless pursuit of the talented English attacker, talks between both clubs have failed to progress (as per Sky Sports) and with just two weeks left in the transfer window fans are becoming increasingly concerned a proposed deal may never be struck.

The latest in this lengthy and drawn out saga comes from the man himself who replied to a photo team-mate Bellingham posted on Instagram saying: “That’s my boy!” to which compatriot Bellingham replied saying: “My brother!”

The duo’s public display of appreciation could be a subtle hint that Sancho is content in Germany and may not make the long-awaited switch to Old Trafford despite an entire summer of speculation.