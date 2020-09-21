Menu

Video: Thiago Alcantara highlights as Liverpool new-boy outclasses Chelsea

Liverpool have a real gem on their hands with the signing of Thiago Alcantara.

Despite only just arriving from Bayern Munich, the Spain international stepped onto the pitch at Stamford Bridge at half time and dazzled us with his range of passing, as shown below…

Alcantara clearly doesn’t seem to be having trouble settling in at a new club or new league, and we look forward to seeing what else he can do in a Red shirt.

As the remarkable stat from Opta below shows, Alcantara completed more passes in just 45 minutes on the pitch than any Chelsea player in the entire game…

