Video: Journalist provides update on Thomas Partey Arsenal transfer talk

Charles Watts of Goal has spoken out on the Thomas Partey Arsenal transfer situation amid talk that Lucas Torreira could be heading to Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners could do with strengthening in midfield, with Torreira not really living up to expectations in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

However, as explained by Watts in the video below, it doesn’t look like a simple swap deal will be enough to persuade Atletico to let Partey join Arsenal…

The north London giants will have to pay Partey’s release clause in full, according to Watts, so it remains to be seen if they can find the money between now and the transfer deadline.

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season but a signing like Partey could be huge for them and really give them renewed hope of breaking back into the top four by the end of the campaign.