It looks like Dele Alli’s days at Tottenham Hotspur could be numbered after Jose Mourinho decided to leave him out of the last two match day squads.

The midfielder has seen his career nosedive of late, after he’d seen his star rise once he made the move from Milton Keynes Dons to the north Londoners.

Off-field issues appear to have stunted his progress, and with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan allegedly interested in his services, now could be the right time for Daniel Levy to cash in.

The Daily Mail suggest he will adopt his usual hard negotiating stance should either the French or Italian club decide to make a firm enquiry.

The outlet also note that a player that was worth £100m last season wouldn’t be allowed to leave cheaply, and therefore a loan move would make more sense for the Lilywhites.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Guardiola delighted with Man City win at Wolves ‘The fans will want that’ – Ryan Giggs on what Man United need to do in the wake of Palace defeat BBC uncover Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s links to players of rival clubs

Although Tanguy Ndombele appeared to be on the way out of White Hart Lane, he is impressing his Portuguese manager with committed performances, and he may even get a late reprieve as a regular starter.

To do so at the expense of Alli is a little galling for the latter, but arguably he only has himself to blame.