Tottenham Hotspurs’ pursuit of Man United’s Jesse Lingard not as advanced as originally suggested

Tottenham Hotspurs’ reported pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has been described as ‘wide of the mark’ by leading Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold.

Lingard, 27, has spent his entire career with United after climbing his way through the Reds’ youth ranks before enjoying a string of successful loan spells at Birmingham City, Derby County and Leicester City.

After the English midfielder returned from Derby County in 2015 he forced his way into United’s first-team plans and has since gone onto feature in over 200 matches in all competitions for the senior side with his best moment coming in the 2016 FA Cup Final.

The attacking midfielder ensured the illustrious FA Cup trophy would be returning to Old Trafford after he smashed home a rocket of strike on the half-volley against Crystal Palace in the 2016 final at Wembley Stadium.

Despite Lingard’s largely successful time at his boyhood club United the midfielder’s future has recently been thrown into doubt after seemingly falling out-of-favour with current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Leading journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Lingard had emerged as a shock target for Jose Mourinho but the prospect of the transfer being completed depended on current Spurs midfielder Dele Alli’s leaving the club.

Lingard > Tottenham possible only if Dele Alli will leave. Let’s see on next days. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Romano also went onto report that Dele who is the one deciding factor in Lingard’s switch to Spurs has drawn attention from Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain who are in talks with his representatives.

Dele Alli has been offered to many clubs on last few days. #THFC want him out after signing Gareth Bale. Real Madrid refused to get him on loan as part of the deal. PSG are in talks with his agents and considering him [as per @JBurtTelegraph]. Other clubs also in the race. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

However, the latest in this ongoing saga comes from Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold who claims that initial reports suggesting Mourinho could be seriously considering a shock reunion with Lingard are ‘wide of the mark’.

I understand links with Spurs looking to sign Jesse Lingard and/or Wout Weghorst are wide of the mark. Also Tottenham and Mourinho are big fans of Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias but he is too expensive for them in this window.https://t.co/pEvBoKLboH — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) September 21, 2020

With multiple contradictory reports surrounding both Lingard and Dele this one looks set to go right down to the final day of the transfer window on October 5.