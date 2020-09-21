Manchester United are reportedly still targeting a potential transfer deal for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 21-year-old looks a huge talent after impressing in the Bundesliga in recent times, and it would be great to see him move to the Premier League at some point.

Man Utd look in urgent need of a quality centre-back signing of this ilk after a poor showing from Victor Lindelof in the weekend defeat to Crystal Palace.

However, despite United still being keen on Upamecano, it seems they will have to sell defenders before being able to move for him, according to the Telegraph.

The report explains that the Red Devils currently have too many players on their books in that position, but they’re struggling to find buyers for them at the moment.

This sounds like it could be a problem for United, with another previous report from the Telegraph claiming Upamecano could cost around £60million to sign this summer.

The France international certainly seems like he’d be a worthwhile investment, but a deal currently looks complicated for the club to get done.

Fans will no doubt hope flops like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones or Marcos Rojo can be offloaded quickly in order to fund a move for Upamecano.