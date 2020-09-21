Former Liverpool star turned Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, isn’t known for his over the top praise of Premier League stars.

However, where Kevin De Bruyne is concerned, it appears that he will make a concession.

The Belgian gave another commanding performance for Pep Guardiola’s men in their 3-1 win at Wolves, and it clearly left Carragher purring.

Though he still rates Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best of this generation, Carragher believes De Bruyne is top of the second band of players following just behind, and is a worthy PFA Player of the Year recipient.