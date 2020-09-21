Video: Emiliano Martinez produces fine penalty save on debut for Aston Villa

In the 32nd minute of Aston Villa’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United, the Villains gifted the Blades a penalty.

Oliver Burke played in Chris Basham with a lovely pass, with the centre-back being quickly cut down by Villa full-back Matt Targett.

John Lundstram stepped up to take the spot-kick but was stopped in his tracks by Emiliano Martinez, the Argentine dove down to his right to keep out the midfielder’s effort on his debut.

Arsenal completed the sale of the 28-year-old to Villa earlier this week in a £20m deal.

Take a look at the Argentine’s big save and the incident leading to it below:

What a debut for Emiliano Martínez! ? He guesses the right way from the spot to deny Lundstram! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #AVLSHU here: https://t.co/r4jQxS9rE3

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/K7F2eVPFwN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and Optus Sport.

Dean Smith’s side have escaped going behind due to a reckless individual error and they have Martinez to thank for it.