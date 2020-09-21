Video: Guardiola delighted with Man City win at Wolves

Although Man City eased into a two-goal lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers, they were made to work for their win in the second half.

Kevin De Bruyne (from the penalty spot) and Phil Foden, gave Pep Guardiola’s side a comfortable lead just after the half-hour mark, but incessant Wolves pressure in the second half almost brought a reward well before Raul Jimenez gave the hosts hope with 12 minutes left.

Gabriel Jesus made the game safe in injury time, leading his manager, in a solemn mood during his post-match press conference it must be said, to speak highly of the team performance at a difficult stadium.