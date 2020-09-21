Video: Kevin De Bruyne fires Man City ahead from the spot

Kevin De Bruyne eased Manchester City into the lead at Wolves, dispatching a penalty with aplomb.

It was the Belgian’s strong run into the box which tempted a foul from Romain Saiss, his sliding tackle giving referee, Andre Marriner, no choice.

When De Bruyne stepped up to take the spot-kick, he was confidence personified and he put his foot right through the ball, giving Wolves keeper, Rui Patricio, no chance.

It was no more than Pep Guardiola’s side deserved after a great opening spell.