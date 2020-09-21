(Video) Patrice Evra launches scathing attack on Man United hierarchy

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has issued a stunning and heartfelt statement regarding the current state of his old side.

It has been widely documented in recent times how United fans are growingly increasingly fed up of the lack of transfer activity this summer.

After an opening day 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace discontent has intensified with the latest big name to echo the fans’ concerns being former defender Evra.

The usually flamboyant Frenchman took to his social media to post a 20-minute long video where he speaks about his old club’s hierarchy and in his words ‘the damage that has been done since Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill left the club’.

It is absolutely fascinating to hear an ex-pro speak this way about his former employers.

View this post on Instagram #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #love #united #respect #frustration A post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Sep 21, 2020 at 3:42am PDT

Does Evra have a point? – Let us know in the comments.