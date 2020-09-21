Video: Phil Foden scores with tidy finish after brilliant Man City team move vs Wolves

In the 31st minute of tonight’s Premier League encounter between Wolves and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side extended their lead with a wonderful team move.

The Citizens started the move from the back and continued to make some clever passes into the final third, Kevin de Bruyne ended up slipping Raheem Sterling with a pinpoint through ball.

Sterling cut the ball back into Foden’s path after Rui Patricio rushed out, leaving the attacking midfielder to slot the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish from just ahead of the penalty spot.

Take a look at the wonderkid’s goal below:

Hitting the headlines for the right reasons! ?? Phil Foden doubles #MCFC's advantage! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #WOLMCI here: https://t.co/XxXnPwcfRV

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/9DH7AHFZ09 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Kevin De Bruyne fires Man City ahead from the spot Real Madrid offered chance to sign experienced striker on a free transfer Nelson Semedo given permission by Barcelona to travel to Wolves

Foden has kicked off the new campaign with City in the right way after being hit with controversy during his first call-up to the England senior squad.