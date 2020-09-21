Menu

(Video) Simon Jordan makes damning assessment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Popular radio show host and former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has made a damning assessment of Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their abysmal 3-1 defeat against the Eagles on the weekend.

Solskjaer named a strong side last Saturday but failed to include former Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, perhaps due to fitness concerns, however, Jordan feels Solskjaer’s decision not to include Wan-Bissaka was a wrong move.

Jordan goes onto slam centre-back and club captain Harry Maguire claiming that he has poor mobility.

The former Premier League club chairman also believes United are further away from winning a title now than ever before.

5 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. JayaPillay says:
    September 21, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    OGS is not tactically clued up. United are one dimensional. The manager is scared to use his substitutes like Igalo, Mata etc. Plays Dan James on the right when he is a left winger. Rashford is not a left winger yet he plays there and the manager is shot scared to sub Rashford. Bring in a proper manager like Potchetino.

    Reply
  2. Daniel Hobyane says:
    September 21, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    OGS is too soft , can’t grill his lads to go that extra mile. His boys don’t feel scared going to the dressing room after a loss .He lacks clues & tactics on how to approach a game.
    Worse still , he can’t even choose his players for a match. Fortunately he has succeeded in convincing everyone the problem is ” lack of quality & we are rebuilding ”
    The rebuilding process should start with finding a good manager..Try Valverde, Bielsa , Max Allegri to be supported by sum1 on transfers , not Woodward .

    Reply
  3. Sax says:
    September 21, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Simon who ?? Manager experience ?? Oh please ….. Shut up already

    Reply
    1. Samson okonye says:
      September 21, 2020 at 2:39 pm

      You should be the one shutting up the man is dam right

      Reply
  4. Pentsunami says:
    September 21, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    Since the day of Woodward, the transfer of manutd suffer violence and only the violent Grace will save manutd from his hell. It’s painful being a manutd fan these days. I wonder how come Sir Alex Ferguson is still alive watching the empire he built for 26years crumble. It’s painful

    Reply

