(Video) Simon Jordan makes damning assessment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics

Popular radio show host and former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has made a damning assessment of Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their abysmal 3-1 defeat against the Eagles on the weekend.

Solskjaer named a strong side last Saturday but failed to include former Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, perhaps due to fitness concerns, however, Jordan feels Solskjaer’s decision not to include Wan-Bissaka was a wrong move.

Jordan goes onto slam centre-back and club captain Harry Maguire claiming that he has poor mobility.

The former Premier League club chairman also believes United are further away from winning a title now than ever before.