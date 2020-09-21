(Video) Simon Jordan makes damning assessment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics

Popular radio show host and former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has made a damning assessment of Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their abysmal 3-1 defeat against the Eagles on the weekend.
READ MORE: Manchester United transfer target “hopeful” of completing Old Trafford transfer this week
Solskjaer named a strong side last Saturday but failed to include former Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, perhaps due to fitness concerns, however, Jordan feels Solskjaer’s decision not to include Wan-Bissaka was a wrong move.
Jordan goes onto slam centre-back and club captain Harry Maguire claiming that he has poor mobility.
The former Premier League club chairman also believes United are further away from winning a title now than ever before.
“#MUFC are getting further and further way. They were dreadful.” ?
“Harry Maguire turns like an ocean liner.”
“It’s inconceivable why you wouldn’t play Wan-Bissaka to shut Zaha up.” ?@SJOpinion10 slams Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. ? pic.twitter.com/77x1Fqy8M0
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 21, 2020
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
OGS is not tactically clued up. United are one dimensional. The manager is scared to use his substitutes like Igalo, Mata etc. Plays Dan James on the right when he is a left winger. Rashford is not a left winger yet he plays there and the manager is shot scared to sub Rashford. Bring in a proper manager like Potchetino.
OGS is too soft , can’t grill his lads to go that extra mile. His boys don’t feel scared going to the dressing room after a loss .He lacks clues & tactics on how to approach a game.
Worse still , he can’t even choose his players for a match. Fortunately he has succeeded in convincing everyone the problem is ” lack of quality & we are rebuilding ”
The rebuilding process should start with finding a good manager..Try Valverde, Bielsa , Max Allegri to be supported by sum1 on transfers , not Woodward .
Simon who ?? Manager experience ?? Oh please ….. Shut up already
You should be the one shutting up the man is dam right
Since the day of Woodward, the transfer of manutd suffer violence and only the violent Grace will save manutd from his hell. It’s painful being a manutd fan these days. I wonder how come Sir Alex Ferguson is still alive watching the empire he built for 26years crumble. It’s painful