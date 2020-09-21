Video: Tenacious Gabriel Jesus scores last-gasp goal for Man City vs Wolves

In the final minute of Manchester City’s Premier League clash against Wolves, Gabriel Jesus sank the Midlands outfit’s hopes with a lovely finish.

Kevin de Bruyne won it back after a throw-in, with the ball spilling back into Jesus’ path, the striker produced some tidy dribbling to create some space in the crowded box.

The Brazilian then tucked the ball into the back of the net thanks to a deflection off of defender Conor Coady, the strike secured the three points for Pep Guardiola’s side in a 3-1 win.

Take a look at the centre-forward’s strike below:

? Gol del Manchester City. Gabriel Jesús, la peleó y convirtió, todo de él. Ganó el City 3-1. pic.twitter.com/snaKZkh6qZ — Dribbling (@_Dribbling) September 21, 2020

Pictures from ESPN and RMC Sport.

Jesus was rewarded for continuing to work hard throughout the entire game, the ace pulled off some brilliant moments, including a hand in City’s second, despite having to operate between three central defenders.