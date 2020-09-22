Manager contacts Arsenal about midfielder transfer and opens door to potential swap deal

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has contacted Arsenal about a potential transfer deal for Gunners midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguay international has not lived up to expectations during his time at the Emirates Stadium and an exit makes sense for him at this stage, with La Liga possibly set to be his next destination.

According to Gol Digital, Atletico may have to sell before they can try signing Torreira, and this might open the door for Thomas Partey to move to Arsenal as part of this deal.

The Ghana international has long been a top target for Arsenal, CaughtOffside understands, and this might be the most realistic way for him to move to north London.

Arsenal are not known for being big spenders and may find it even harder to bring players in due to the current economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Offloading Torreira to help afford Partey could be ideal for Arsenal as they look to strengthen a problem area of their squad.

Partey’s form in his time in Spain suggests he’s be a major upgrade, not just on Torreira, but on the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka as well.