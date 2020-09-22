Arsenal transfer news: Done deal alert, talks over swap deal with Chelsea, major Thomas Partey boost

The latest Arsenal transfer news is here and there’s a lot of exciting updates to get through…

First up, there’s a done deal as the Gunners have announced the signing of new goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson from Dijon in a £1million deal.

The Iceland international has caught the eye in Ligue 1 and should be a fine replacement for Emiliano Martinez as backup to first choice ‘keeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal fans will be pleased to see the club move quickly to ensure Mikel Arteta still has decent depth in that area of the pitch.

Elsewhere, there are increasing murmurings of talks going on between Arsenal and Chelsea, possibly over a swap deal involving midfield players.

While it’s not quite clear where this transfer gossip has originated from, several reliable sources on Twitter and elsewhere online are suggesting there could be interest from Chelsea in AFC misfit Matteo Guendouzi.

The Frenchman is out of favour at the Emirates Stadium despite initially looking a promising young talent, and it’s suggested he could be on his way to Stamford Bridge as long as N’Golo Kante moves in the opposite direction.

Given that Arsenal have done a lot of business with CFC in recent times with moves for Petr Cech, David Luiz and Willian, this can’t be ruled out.

Finally, there could be another swap deal on the cards due to Atletico Madrid’s growing interest in Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguay international is a top target for Diego Simeone, who is said to have contacted Arsenal about signing him this summer.

This gives the north Londoners a huge boost in their pursuit of Thomas Partey, however, as Atletico need to sell players before they can buy them.

This should open up the possibility of Torreira and Partey swapping places in the coming weeks, with the Ghana international known to be keen on moving to Arsenal.