Bad news for Arsenal: Gunners face potential transfer blow over £54m-rated target

Arsenal face a potential transfer blow amid ongoing speculation linking them with a move for Lyon star Houssem Aouar as they may face stiff competition.

The Gunners have enjoyed a positive start to the new campaign on and off the pitch, with back-to-back wins to start the Premier League season while talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penned a new contract.

Mikel Arteta will hope that they can continue down that path moving forward, as they prepare to face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek before facing a trip to Liverpool on Monday night.

With the transfer window still open for another fortnight or so, there could yet be further reinforcements that arrive, but as per The Telegraph, there could be bad news with regards to their interest in signing Aouar.

It’s reported that the talented Lyon playmaker, who is valued at around £54m, has attracted attention and interest from a Champions League club, and he is now said to be waiting to see whether or not that interest turns into something more tangible before making a decision on his future.

While the club in question remains unnamed for now, they hold a clear advantage over Arsenal when it comes to their ability to offer Champions League football this season at least, with the Gunners still battling to break back into the top four.

Time will now tell whether or not they can firstly fend off the rival interest, and whether or not they attract Aouar to north London to help them become increasingly competitive and start to really close the gap on their rivals at the top of the Premier League standings.