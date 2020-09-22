Barcelona could offload a second defender to the Premier League as potential strugglers make €18m offer

It’s clear that the gap between the Premier League and the Championship is wider than ever, but you really have no hope of surviving if your defence leaks goals for fun.

Fulham did look well organised last season but strikers at the top level are quicker, stronger and so much more clinical, so you can find yourself a goal or two down very quickly in this league.

It doesn’t look like they have the firepower to copy Leeds and make every game a 4-3 affair, so you have to think they will look to strengthen the defence to give them a better chance this season.

The fans may be hoping for proven Premier League experience, but Sport have reported that Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo could be on his way to London.

It could be a good week for Barca because the BBC have confirmed that talks are underway to send Nelson Semedo to Wolves, and the reports from Spain state that Fulham have made an offer of €18m to sign Todibo.

It’s an interesting one because he’s one of those young players who got a giant move after excelling in limited first team outings, so he doesn’t have a lot of first team experience.

The 20 year old is undoubtedly talented but he’s barely played senior football, with a grand total of 31 senior league appearances over two seasons.

He struggled in a loan spell with Schalke and he’s out of favour at Barca so he would be a gamble, but he would also come with a lot of intrigue if Fulham could pull this off.