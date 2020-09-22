Barcelona could reportedly focus their attention on Norwich youngster Max Aarons as they could lose out to Bayern for Ajax starlet Sergino Dest.

The Catalan giants are seemingly not entirely convinced by Nelson Semedo who has been linked with an exit this summer, and so a new right-back could be high on the agenda for boss Ronald Koeman.

As per Sport, it’s noted that with Dest perhaps moving towards a move to Bayern, Barcelona will have to consider alternative options and that has taken them back to Aarons.

It’s added that he is now their preferred option having already agreed on a five-year deal with the 20-year-old, although there is no such agreement between the two clubs as of yet. Norwich are said to value Aarons at around €30m in total, albeit they could be negotiated down, while there is seemingly an eagerness to include an obligation to buy.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but ultimately it sounds as though Barcelona are focusing their attention on Aarons with Dest unlikely, but it remains to be seen if they agree on terms with Norwich on the formula of the deal to take him to Camp Nou while further developments may be expected with regards to Semedo’s future.

Koeman will undoubtedly want to stamp his mark on the squad moving forward with veterans on their way out as a new cycle begins at Barcelona, and Aarons could certainly be a long-term solution at right-back if he does indeed make the move in the coming weeks.