Barcelona move incredibly quickly to replace Semedo as deal worth €25m agreed for Ajax star

It’s barely been an hour since Nelson Semedo announced his Barcelona exit on his Instagram page, but it looks like Barcelona aren’t hanging around at all when it comes to replacing him.

It always looked like Barca had to sell players before they could bring anyone else in, but it’s very likely that Semedo wouldn’t be leaving the club unless they already had a deal lined up for his successor.

There have been plenty of rumours about Ajax right back Sergino Dest making the move to Spain, and that now appears to be inevitable after reports suggested that the deal was pretty much done:

Avanza TV3 acuerdo Barcelona y Ajax por el traspaso de Sergiño Dest por 20 M € fijos y 5 variables . El lateral será nuevo jugador del Barcelona!! — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) September 22, 2020

Ajax will receive €20m up front with the possibility of another €5m to come in bonuses, so this does have the potential to be a bargain for Barca if he lives up to his potential.

He’s still young and his defensive play will need to develop, but he’s incredibly fast and he loves to get forward, so he should fit in perfectly to Ronald Koeman’s team as long as the continue to dominate.

His pace will also cover up some defensive deficiencies so he’ll look fine in most games, while Sergi Roberto is still around to step in as a more experienced option when needed.