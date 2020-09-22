Barcelona set to pocket up to €35m from latest high-profile exit

Barcelona are set to confirm Nelson Semedo’s exit as he prepares to join Wolves, and it’s suggested that they will collect a hefty figure for his exit.

The Catalan giants are seemingly making major changes to the squad this summer as Ronald Koeman looks to stamp his mark on the group after being appointed as new coach.

Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and now Semedo are all set to be offloaded in this transfer window, and the club could therefore be arming themselves with a significant transfer kitty to go out and sign replacements to fill those voids.

As noted in Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, it’s suggested that Wolves are going to pay €35m to sign Semedo, with the Portuguese International being brought in to replace Matt Doherty at right-back after his switch to Tottenham earlier this month.

Coupled with the wages that have been cut from the salary bill, Barcelona are certainly looking at a healthier financial position, but time will tell if they are capable of still being competitive depending on who they now bring in.

The right-back position has been problematic for years, and given he is set to now move on, Semedo evidently didn’t entirely convince that he was the long-term solution, and so Barcelona will now look elsewhere for a successor as well as for long-term replacements for the likes of Rakitic, Vidal and Suarez too.