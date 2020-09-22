Barcelona star tipped for exit as agreement touted with La Liga rivals

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is reportedly on his way out of the club as it’s suggested that an agreement has been reached with rivals Atletico Madrid over a transfer.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a glittering stint with the Catalan giants after joining them from Liverpool in 2014, going on to score 198 goals and provide 109 assists in 283 appearances.

That helped guide the club to countless trophies too, and so there is little doubt that the Uruguayan stalwart has written his name into the club’s history books.

However, it appears as though his time at the Camp Nou could be coming to an end this summer, with respected journalist Fabrizio Romano offering a crucial update on his future in his tweet below.

As he notes, an agreement is said to have been reached between Barcelona and Atleti over a move for Suarez, with a meeting held between Suarez’s lawyer and Barca on Tuesday night.

It appears as though a breakthrough was made and Suarez could now be heading to the Spanish capital as Barcelona offload another ageing stalwart after both Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal sealed moves to Sevilla and Inter respectively already this summer.

Suarez proved last season that he still has plenty left in the tank and so coupled with his work ethic and defensive efforts, he could be an ideal addition for Diego Simeone. That said, he has also struggled with injuries over the years, and so time will tell just how much of a toll they have taken on him as he enters the latter stages of his illustrious career.

As for Barcelona, they will perhaps now use the financial flexibility and space in the squad that comes with offloading Suarez and his wages to find a long-term solution in that department to add more firepower and freshness to their attack with the changes continuing since Ronald Koeman was appointed as coach earlier this summer.

