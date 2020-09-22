Offer prepared: Arsenal star set to be subject of £32million transfer bid from CL giants

Arsenal are reportedly braced for interest in Hector Bellerin towards the end of this summer’s transfer window.

Bellerin is a target for his old club Barcelona, according to Don Balon, with the Catalan giants seemingly preparing an offer in the region of £32million for the Spain international.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will agree to let Bellerin go, but they could perhaps do with the cash if they are to make signings in areas of their squad that are more in need of improvements.

Arsenal could do with a stronger defensive midfielder and perhaps an attacking midfielder as a long-term replacement for the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil.

If Bellerin were to leave, the Gunners would probably be alright with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Cedric Soares as options at right-back.

Still, Bellerin is a fan-favourite at the Emirates Stadium and many would be disappointed to see him leave before he’s even reached his peak.

Barcelona, meanwhile, would surely benefit from Bellerin’s attacking style from full-back as they’re still to find an ideal long-term successor to Dani Alves in that role.