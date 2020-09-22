The representatives of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are reportedly considering setting up a meeting with the club to discuss his situation.

According to The Athletic, there is some talk that Hudson-Odoi could be close to agreeing a loan away from Stamford Bridge, though this has been denied by people close to the player.

The England international hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked for Chelsea in recent times, and it could mean that he needs to seal a temporary move away in order to get more playing time.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed by these developments, with Hudson-Odoi long looking a huge prospect with a bright future.

However, it just hasn’t worked out for him so far and it could be that his development will stall if he remains out of favour, whereas a loan could give him the chance to learn and develop his game at the highest level.

It will be intriguing to see what the outcome of this reported meeting will be, but with so many new signings in Chelsea’s attack this summer, it’s hard to see the 19-year-old getting that much of a look in.