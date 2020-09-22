Confirmed Man Utd XI vs Luton: Four key changes from Solskjaer, strong bench named

Man Utd face Luton Town in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping his side get back to winning ways.

The new Premier League campaign didn’t start on a positive note for the Red Devils at the weekend as they fell to a defeat to Crystal Palace at home.

In turn, Solskjaer will be looking for a response from his players and a safe passage through to the fourth round of the competition and that is reflected in the starting line-up that he has put out.

As noted in the tweet below, there are four key changes from Man Utd as Donny van de Beek comes in for his full debut, while Dean Henderson starts between the posts in place of David De Gea.

Odion Ighalo starts up front while Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes in at right-back. Elsewhere, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams and Jesse Lingard are among others also to get the nod in midweek.

Solskjaer isn’t taking any chances though, as he has named a star-studded bench with Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood on stand-by if needed.

United take on Brighton away on Saturday and so they will be desperate to start the week on a positive note with a view of putting a good run of form together and putting their early setback firmly behind them.