Tottenham star faces uphill task to get back in favour with Mourinho but Man Utd transfer raid not needed, says ex-Spurs ace

Former Tottenham left-back Paul Konchesky has weighed in on the current Dele Alli saga at his old club, with Jose Mourinho notably snubbing the midfielder for the game against Southampton on Sunday.

Spurs ran out 5-2 winners after a superb performance from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, but it’s hard to ignore the controversial decision from Mourinho to leave Alli out of his squad, not even finding a place for him on the bench.

Konchesky has suggested that it may now be a struggle for the England international to get back in favour with Mourinho due to the competition for places.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, the ex-Spurs defender said: “We know the ability he has got, I think all players go through dips.

“But I think with the players Spurs have got and have brought in, Ali will find it hard to play in that team if he is not firing on all cylinders.”

Could Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard be a possible replacement? Konchesky is not so sure, saying: “I like Lingard. When he is at the top of his game he is a very good player.

“But for me I don’t see where he fits in at Spurs, and especially now with the Gareth Bale signing I think they’re looking very strong in those positions.”

Tottenham fans may also have been frustrated to see Mourinho hook Tanguy Ndombele off at half time after his strong showing at the St Mary’s Stadium, and Konchesky admits there may be doubts over his future as well.

“I think from the outside we can see there must be a issue between the pair,” Konchesky said. “I think he’s a very good player. He needs to play more games to get to his best, but at this moment he’s not being giving any game time, and seems like he could be one to leave the club.”