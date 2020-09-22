Demands set: Man Utd want £18m to green light exit with Euro giants set for scrap

Man Utd reportedly want £18m if they are to approve of an exit for Chris Smalling with Roma and Inter both said to be interested in the defensive ace.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a stellar loan spell with Roma last season as he firmly established himself as a permanent starter for the Giallorossi and a key figure in their bid to break into the top four in Serie A.

With that deal coming to an end, he has faced an uncertain future this summer amid ongoing speculation linking him with a more permanent stint in the Italian capital, but it seems as though an agreement has yet to be reached between the two clubs.

As noted by The Sun, Man Utd want £18m to green light an exit for the centre-half, while it’s added that Roma and Inter are both interested in him as they look to shore up their respective backlines.

However, despite the fact that Smalling of course knows Roma well now having had such a positive experience last season, time will tell if they are able to meet those demands and reach an agreement with Man Utd as it’s added in the report above that they have offered up to £13m thus far, falling short of the valuation set.

Coupled with the threat of Inter beating them to his signature, it remains to be seen if Roma act quickly to bridge that gap, or if Smalling has to seek alternative solutions in his bid to get a prominent role this season with an exit from Man Utd seemingly on the cards again.