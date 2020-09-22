Done deal: Juventus confirm signing of attacking ace in initial €10m loan move

Juventus have officially announced the signing of Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid, as the Spaniard returns to Turin on an initial loan move.

Andrea Pirlo made a winning start to life as Juve coach this past weekend, as he watched on as his side picked up a 3-0 win over Sampdoria in their Serie A opener.

The pressure is on this season though given his inexperience as a coach, and he will no doubt appreciate further reinforcements between now and the end of the transfer window in order to make his squad as competitive as possible.

As noted by the club’s official site, he has now seen his attacking options bolstered by the hierarchy as they have confirmed a deal has been done to re-sign Morata, with the Spaniard initially re-joining the reigning Italian champions on a loan deal.

It’s added in the statement above that Juventus will pay €10m for the season-long loan move, while they have the option of extending his stay for another 12 months on loan for a further €10m.

In contrast, they could sign him outright for €45m at the end of the current season, or for €35m at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

In turn, it is likely to cost them around €55m if they eventually sign Morata on a permanent basis, but the structure of the deal will no doubt be beneficial from a financial perspective.

However, time will tell if Morata is able to deliver on the pitch to warrant an extended stay at Juventus, with Pirlo adding him to his options up front with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, while the Spanish international may well help fill the void left behind by Gonzalo Higuain in terms of being a presence to lead the line.

Morata enjoyed a positive stint at Juventus previously, and he’ll now hope to deliver even more at the second time of asking.