Chelsea could reportedly be looking at potential exits from Stamford Bridge as doubts are being raised over the futures of defensive duo Emerson Palmieri and Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues are overloaded in defence following the arrivals of Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva this summer, and so it would come as no surprise if Frank Lampard trimmed his squad in that department.

However, there might be some surprise depending on who is moved on, and it’s suggested that Rudiger’s future at Chelsea is now in doubt after he was snubbed against Liverpool at the weekend.

As noted by The Sun, it’s suggested that the German international is now considering an exit from the club amid growing competition for places, with the threat that he may well fall down the pecking order under Lampard.

Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Silva will all be vying for the same starting spots, and so time will tell whether or not it’s Rudiger who is the odd man out and is on his way out of the club in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, with Chilwell and Marcos Alonso available at left-back already, it seems like a matter of time before Palmieri is moved on, and the Sun also report that he could be on the radar of Juventus who are eying an initial loan move with an option to buy.

Time will tell if it’s the Italian international who loses out between himself and Alonso in the battle to compete with Chilwell for a starting berth, but if there is genuine interest from Italy already, then it could be a wise move for all concerned to try and strike a deal before the window closes next month.