Confirmed: Chelsea target “having a medical as we speak” as Blues close in on transfer, according to Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is having a medical with the club as the Blues close in on a transfer.

See below as Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella has quoted Chelsea manager Lampard as stating that Mendy is currently having a medical and will become the west London giants’ player if that all goes smoothly…

Chelsea fans will be relieved by this news after the terrible performance of current number one ‘keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga against Liverpool at the weekend.

The Spain international has been a big disappointment for much of his time in the Premier League, and made his latest howler for Sadio Mane’s second goal for Liverpool on Sunday.

Mendy should be an upgrade after some strong showings in Ligue 1, and he joins a long list of top players to make the move to CFC this summer.

Lampard has been busy by bringing in big names in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva, and Mendy looks another important addition to the squad.

