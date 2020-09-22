Gareth Bale’s agent drops big hint over future after Tottenham return

Gareth Bale’s agent has suggested that should things go well this season, there should be no problem in extending his stay at Tottenham beyond this year.

The Welsh international sealed a return to Spurs last week as he joined from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal with Jose Mourinho hoping he can make a decisive impact for them this year.

Bale enjoyed a hugely successful stint in the Spanish capital, but injuries and a lack of playing time have soured his time with the reigning La Liga champions in more recent years and it appears as though there are now major doubts hanging over his future at the Bernabeu.

His more immediate focus now will be on Tottenham and helping them achieve their objectives this season, and his agent is evidently confident that should he produce and deliver on expectations which in turn will lead to team success, there should be no issues with extending his stay in north London.

“I’m sure that if things really worked out well, we’d have no problem,” Jonathan Barnett told BBC Radio 4, as quoted by BBC Sport. “This is the club he wants to play at. I don’t see any problems if he wants another year.

“Hopefully the subject [of returning to Real] won’t come up. He will be so successful at Tottenham he’ll want to stay and it will be a simple deal to do the rest.”

Meanwhile, Barnett also hit out at Real Madrid over their treatment of his client, with Bale being increasingly marginalised at the club having failed to seal an exit last summer.

His move to Tottenham arguably suits everyone concerned for now, but his agent is clearly unhappy with the way in which he was treated by the Spanish giants after such a successful run.

“In my opinion, he wasn’t treated correctly for somebody who’s done so much for a great club,” Barnett added. “I think that things were wrong.

“It’s hard to put one finger on it but I think somebody who has achieved what he has achieved for a club, in seven years, should have been treated better.

“I don’t want to blame anybody or go into it. I think what the fans did was disgraceful and the club didn’t help. That’s all I really want to get into.”